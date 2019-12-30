DigitalNote Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $1,280.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00634674 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003796 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001397 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

