Digiwage Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,854.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $6,854.00 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00642677 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.