Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112,673.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $45.44 or 0.00621525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $112,673.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,798 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.