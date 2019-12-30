Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.71. 13,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

