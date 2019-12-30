Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.13

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 16797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,376 shares of company stock worth $6,394,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diodes by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484,712 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.