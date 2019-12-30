Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DISCB stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

