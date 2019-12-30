DNotes (NOTE) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $412,438.00 and $41,302.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sojourn (SOJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade By Trade and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

