Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DOCU stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.46. Docusign has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on shares of Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 238,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,855,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,221 shares of company stock worth $4,948,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,804,000 after purchasing an additional 950,343 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Docusign by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

