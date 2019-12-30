Donald McGurk Sells 29,848 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Donald McGurk sold 29,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.98), for a total transaction of A$209,592.66 ($148,647.27).

Donald McGurk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Donald McGurk sold 40,061 shares of Codan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$266,806.26 ($189,224.30).

Shares of CDA traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$7.57 ($5.37). 321,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.92. Codan Limited has a twelve month low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of A$7.56 ($5.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

