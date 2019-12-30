Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Dover has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

