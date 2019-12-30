Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

RDY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

