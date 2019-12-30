Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Research Corp Acacia acquired 91,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 598,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 9,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.51. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.07%.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

