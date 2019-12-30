Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Drive Shack by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Drive Shack by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. Drive Shack Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Research Corp Acacia purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

