Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

