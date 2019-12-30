DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.60

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 47183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $627.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

