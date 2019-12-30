Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $25.66 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

