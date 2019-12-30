e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ELF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $797.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 99,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $1,701,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

