Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NYSE:EXP opened at $91.21 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

