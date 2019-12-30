Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eastern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

EML traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Eastern has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

