Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

EGP stock opened at $131.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

