Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) vs. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Financial Analysis

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 17.03 $88.50 million $4.67 28.13 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $276.58 million 2.77 $50.07 million N/A N/A

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02% CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -18.32% 6.72% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastgroup Properties and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $129.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

