EBCoin Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $6,265.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

