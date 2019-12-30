eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.30 and a beta of 1.17. eHealth has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,240. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

