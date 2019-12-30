Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,168,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

