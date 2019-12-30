Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 40,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $18,008,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $750,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

