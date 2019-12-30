Elitium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,026.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $52,026.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00010149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.