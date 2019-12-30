Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,457 shares of company stock worth $668,678 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 187,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EBS traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

