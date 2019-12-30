Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$35.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

EMP.A opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.53. Empire has a 1-year low of C$27.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.43.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

