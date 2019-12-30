Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Employers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.61 on Monday. Employers has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

