Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Shares Down 20%

Endurance Explorations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:EXPL) shares dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 12,450 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

