Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives $14.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $349,329.86. Insiders have sold a total of 204,081 shares of company stock worth $1,790,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERII opened at $9.97 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $549.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 4.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.