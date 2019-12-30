Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $160,433.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

