Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Credit Suisse Group cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,514,000 after acquiring an additional 259,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ENI by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,986,000 after acquiring an additional 649,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ENI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 49.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

