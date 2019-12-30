Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:E opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

