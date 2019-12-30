Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $574.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $582.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 1-year low of $343.58 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $558.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $724,228. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

