Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

ESCA opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Escalade by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Escalade by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

