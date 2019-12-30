Esportbits Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Esportbits has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $27,104.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Esportbits token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

