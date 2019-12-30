Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $27.09 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,840.3% during the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,485 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 105.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 646,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $445,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

