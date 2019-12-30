ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP has a 1 year low of A$10.41 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of A$11.42 ($8.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$11.06.

