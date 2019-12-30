ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ZYAU stock opened at A$11.51 ($8.16) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$11.40.

