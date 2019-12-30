Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $208,820.00 and approximately $20,622.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00337271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013606 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015287 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,716,118 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

