Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $65.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $44.98 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $175,007.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,251 shares of company stock worth $668,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

