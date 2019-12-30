EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

EuroDry stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of -0.90. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

