European Metals (LON:EMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 123000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get European Metals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.20.

European Metals Company Profile (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.