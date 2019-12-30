Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.82 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

