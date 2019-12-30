Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.5 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.27. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.32. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

