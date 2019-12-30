EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $55,160.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $498,720 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

