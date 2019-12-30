Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 664,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,431. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

