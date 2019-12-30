Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

