Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 12,300,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. 41,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,131. The stock has a market cap of $305.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Express has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Express by 255.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,600 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Express by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 574,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Express by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

